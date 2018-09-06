Listen Live Sports

The Latest: 4 roll out new sports bet lines in New Jersey

September 6, 2018 7:16 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on New Jersey’s expanding sports betting market (all times local):

Caesars casino says it has received approval to launch online sports betting but has not yet actually done so.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said earlier Thursday afternoon that Caesars had launched its online sports betting operation.

A spokeswoman for Caesars Entertainment says the online launch is expected soon but could not give a firm time for it.

Caesars is one of four gambling companies that either started or announced plans for sports betting in New Jersey’s rapidly growing market on the day the National Football League season began.

6:25 p.m.

The Caesars and Tropicana casinos are joining New Jersey’s growing sports betting market, and FanDuel’s mobile betting app has gone live.

And William Hill US is expected to do so on Friday with its casino and racetrack partners.

The Tropicana announced Thursday it has reached a deal with William Hill Race & Sports Book to offer sports betting in the near future.

No timetable was given for the launch.

Hours later, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said Caesars began online and mobile sports betting, a surprising move for a casino that had not said anything about sports betting plans.

The FanDuel sports betting app also went live Thursday.

New Jersey gambling outlets took in $40.6 million in sports wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

