The Latest: Ballpark worker arrested in pizza spitting

September 24, 2018 1:15 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on a food service worker at a Detroit ballpark videotaped allegedly spitting on a pizza (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

A food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been arrested after a video was posted online allegedly showing him spitting on a pizza.

Detroit police officer Dan Donakowski told The Associated Press on Monday that the 20-year-old was taken into custody Sunday, two days after security officials at the ballpark reported the incident.

WXYZ-TV reports the video was visible on Instagram over the weekend. It shows someone spitting on a pizza intended for customers. WWJ-AM reports officials at the home of the Detroit Tigers determined the video was recorded Friday, when the team hosted the Kansas City Royals.

Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, said in a statement that it “immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product.”

Spokeswoman Maria Miller said Monday that the Wayne County prosecutor’s office is reviewing possible charges against the man.

___

11:15 a.m.

A food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been fired after a video was posted online allegedly showing him spitting on a pizza.

WXYZ-TV reports the video was visible on Instagram over the weekend and shows an employee spitting on the pizza intended for customers. WWJ-AM reports officials at the home of the Detroit Tigers determined the video was recorded Friday, when the team hosted the Kansas City Royals.

Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, said in a statement that it “immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product.” It says food safety is the “top priority” and that it will take any appropriate action to protect guests.

Spokeswoman Maria Miller said Monday that the Wayne County prosecutor’s office is reviewing possible charges against the man.

