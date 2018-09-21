The Latest: Prison term for crash that killed Colts player

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a Guatemalan man who pleaded guilty in a drunken driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver(all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A man from Guatemala living illegally in the U.S. has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.

A Marion County judge sentenced Manuel Orrego-Savala to the maximum possible sentence Friday under his plea agreement.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old had pleaded guilty in July to two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, causing death.

Orrego-Savala’s blood alcohol content was 0.19 when his truck crashed into Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe. The crash occurred in February along the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Monroe had pulled over after Jackson became ill.

The judge heard emotional testimony from Jackson’s mother and Monroe’s widow during Friday’s hearing.

___

9:07 a.m.

A man from Guatemala living illegally in the U.S. is set for sentencing in a drunken driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.

Manuel Orrego-Savala will be sentenced Friday, two months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, causing death.

The 37-year-old driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.19 percent when his truck crashed into Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe in February on Interstate 70. Monroe had pulled over because Jackson was ill.

Authorities say Orrego-Savala had been deported twice from the U.S. and was in the country illegally when the crash happened.

The case became a flash point in the nation’s immigration debate.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.