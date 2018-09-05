Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Twin attacks in Afghan capital kill 20

September 5, 2018 11:57 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on the war in Afghanistan (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Afghan officials say a suicide bombing and a car bomb attack at a wrestling training center in a Shiite neighborhood of the capital have killed at least 20 people and wounded 70.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the toll from the twin attacks in Kabul on Wednesday, and said at least two Afghan reporters were among the wounded.

He says a suicide bomber attacked the wrestling center and then a car bomb went off nearby.

No one immediately claimed the attacks, but they bore the hallmarks of the country’s Islamic State affiliate, which has carried out a wave of deadly bombings against minority Shiites.

___

12:15 p.m.

An Afghan official says at least two police officers, including a district police chief, have been killed by a roadside bomb in northwestern Badghis province.

Jamshid Shahabi, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Ismail Khan, chief of police for the Muqar district, was on patrol when his vehicle struck a roadside bomb, killing him and a fellow officer.

Shahabi said Khan died of his wounds at a hospital late Tuesday night.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Shahabi blamed Taliban insurgents, who are active in the province and have previously carried out similar attacks in Badghis.

