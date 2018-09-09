The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (54) 2-0 1517 1 2. Clemson (6) 2-0 1430 2 3. Georgia 2-0 1407 3 4. Ohio St. 2-0 1288 4 5. Oklahoma 2-0 1263 6 6. Wisconsin (1) 2-0 1227 5 7. Auburn 2-0 1224 7 8. Notre Dame 2-0 1022 8 9. Stanford 2-0 992 10 10. Washington 1-1 884 9 11. Penn St. 2-0 836 13 12. LSU 2-0 830 11 13. Virginia Tech 2-0 794 12 14. West Virginia 2-0 793 14 15. TCU 2-0 678 16 16. Mississippi St. 2-0 654 18 17. Boise St. 2-0 500 20 18. UCF 2-0 494 19 19. Michigan 1-1 385 21 20. Oregon 2-0 301 23 21. Miami 1-1 299 22 22. Southern Cal 1-1 250 17 23. Arizona St. 2-0 139 – 24. Oklahoma St. 2-0 119 – 25. Michigan St. 1-1 104 15

Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.

