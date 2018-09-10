This Date In Baseball

Compiled By PAUL MONTELLA Sept. 11

1912 — Eddie Collins set a major league record with six stolen bases for the Philadelphia Athletics in a 9-7 win over the Detroit Tigers. Collins stole six more in a game on Sept. 22.

1918 — The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 behind the three-hit pitching of Carl Mays to win the World Series in six games. This was Boston’s third championship in a four-year stretch — 1915, 1916 and this season.

1936 — Hod Lisenbee of the Philadelphia A’s tied a major league record for hits allowed, giving up 26 in a 17-2 rout by the Chicago White Sox.

1949 — The New York Yankees sent 18 men to the plate in the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Washington. In the 50-minute half-inning the Senators walked a major-league record 11 batters as the Yankees went on to a 20-5 win. New York won the second game 2-1 in one hour and 22 minutes.

Advertisement

1956 — Frank Robinson of the Cincinnati Reds tied a rookie record for home runs in a season with his 38th homer of the year. The blow came off Steve Ridzik of the New York Giants and the Reds went on to an 11-5 victory.

1959 — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4, putting and end to reliever Roy Face’s 22-game winning streak. It was his only loss of the season as he finished with an 18-1 record.

1974 — It took the St. Louis Cardinals 25 innings — seven hours, four minutes — to beat the New York Mets. A record 202 batters went to the plate, Felix Millan and John Milner had 12 appearances apiece.

1985 — Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds became the all-time hit leader with his 4,192nd hit to break Ty Cobb’s record. Rose lined a 2-1 pitch off San Diego pitcher Eric Show to left-center field for a single in the first inning. It was the 57th anniversary of Ty Cobb’s last game in the majors.

1996 — San Diego’s Ken Caminiti broke his own major league record by homering from both sides of the plate in a game for the fourth time this season. In a 6-5 win over Pittsburgh, Caminiti homered left-handed in the fifth inning, hitting a two-run shot. Batting right-handed in the seventh, he hit a solo shot to break his record set last year.

2008 — Albert Pujols drove in his 100th run with a sixth-inning double in the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the Cubs, becoming only the third player in major league history to reach the milestone in his first eight seasons.

2014 — Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton sustained multiple facial fractures, dental damage and cuts that needed stitches after being hit in the face by a pitch. Stanton was hit under the left eye by a fastball from Milwaukee’s Mike Fiers in the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss.

2017 — In the start of a series moved from Florida to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma, Todd Frazier capitalized on Trevor Plouffe’s two-out error with a three-run homer in a five-run fourth inning that led the New York Yankees to a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay. Jacoby Ellsbury broke Pete Rose’s major league record by reaching base on catcher’s interference for the 30th time.

Today’s birthdays: Andrew Suarez 26; Mike Moustakas 30; Andrew Cashner 32; Jacoby Ellsbury 35.

Sept. 12

1932 — Brooklyn’s Johnny Frederick hit his sixth pinch home run of the season, a major league record, in the ninth inning to spark the Dodgers to a 4-3 triumph over the Chicago Cubs at Ebbets Field.

1947 — Ralph Kiner of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit two home runs — his seventh and eighth in four games — for a major league record.

1953 — The Brooklyn Dodgers (105-49) clinched the National League pennant earlier than any other team, defeating Milwaukee 5-2.

1962 — Tom Cheney of the Washington Senators set a record by fanning 21 Baltimore Orioles in a 16-inning game, which he won 2-1.

1976 — Minnie Minoso singled in three at bats as the designated hitter for the Chicago White Sox. At 53, he became the oldest player to get a hit in a regulation game.

1979 — Carl Yastrzemski got his 3,000th hit — a ground single off Jim Beattie — as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2.

1984 — Dwight Gooden broke the rookie strikeout record, fanning 16 Pittsburgh Pirates to give him 251, six more than Herb Score had in 1955. Gooden broke the record by striking out Marvell Wynne in the sixth inning.

1996 — Bernie Williams drove in eight runs with two home runs and a single to lead the New York Yankees to a 12-3 victory over Detroit.

2006 — Bobby Abreu hit a three-run homer and three-run double during a nine-run first inning and finished with a career-high seven RBIs in the New York Yankees’ 12-4 rout of Tampa Bay.

2006 — Atlanta’s streak of 14 consecutive division titles ended when the New York Mets rallied to beat Florida 6-4.

2008 — Jorge Cantu hit his 25th homer in Florida’s 2-1 victory over Washington, making the Marlins the first team in Major League history to have four infielders hit at least 25. Mike Jacobs (32), Dan Uggla (30), Hanley Ramirez (29) and Cantu have accounted for 116 of the Marlins 188 homers this season.

2014 — Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis was suspended 25 games without pay following a positive test for an amphetamine, a punishment that will extend into the postseason and perhaps 2015.

2015 — David Ortiz homered twice to become the 27th player in major league history to reach 500 homers, and Boston beat Tampa Bay 10-4. Ortiz reached the milestone when he lined a shot to right-center on a 2-2 pitch from Matt Moore leading off the fifth. He connected for No. 499 in the first. It was the 50th multihomer game in his a 19-year career.

2015 — Mike Moustakas hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a franchise-record nine RBIs to lead Kansas City to a 14-6 win over Baltimore.

2017 — The Cleveland Indians extended their winning streak to 20 games and matched the AL mark held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-0.

2017 — The Minnesota Twins became the first team in major league history to hit a homer in each of the first seven innings in a 16-0 rout of the San Diego Padres.

Today’s birthdays: Keynan Middleton 25; Jose Urena 27; Freddie Freeman 29; Clayton Richard 35.

Sept. 13

1925 — Brooklyn’s Dazzy Vance threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader to give the Dodgers a 10-1 win.

1932 — The New York Yankees beat Cleveland 9-3 and clinched the American League pennant. Joe McCarthy became the first manager to win flags in both leagues.

1936 — Bob Feller, 17, beat the Philadelphia A’s 5-2 on two hits. The Cleveland youngster fanned 17 batters for an American League record.

1958 – The Milwaukee Braves’ Warren Spahn becomes the first lefty to win 20 or more games nine times, as he beats St. Louis, 8 – 2. Eddie Plank and Lefty Grove each won 20 games eight times.

1965 — Willie Mays hit his 500th career home run off Houston’s Don Nottebart in a 5-1 San Francisco victory.

1971 — Frank Robinson hit his 500th career home run off Detroit’s Fred Scherman. The ninth-inning shot gave the Baltimore Orioles a split in a doubleheader against the Tigers.

1978 — The New York Yankees beat the Tigers 7-3 at Detroit to move into sole possession of first place for the first time after being 14 games out on July 19.

1982 – Steve Carlton (20-9) shuts out St. Louis, 2 – 0, on three hits and raps a solo home run to become the major league’s first 20-game winner this season.

1986 — Texas hit a club record seven home runs, including two each by Darrell Porter and Ruben Sierra, as the Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 14-1. The Rangers rocked starter Bert Blyleven for five home runs, raising his season total to 44 and breaking an American League record.

1995 — Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, the middle infield of the Detroit Tigers, set an American League record when they played in their 1,915th game together.

2006 — Gary Matthews Jr. hit for the cycle to lead the Texas Rangers to an 11-3 victory at Detroit.

2008 — Francisco Rodriguez set the major league record with his 58th save this season, closing out the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-2 win over Seattle. Rodriguez broke the mark of 57 set by Bobby Thigpen with the Chicago White Sox in 1990.

2009 — Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki became the first player in major league history with at least 200 hits in nine straight seasons. In the nightcap of doubleheader against the Texas, Suzuki beat out a slow roller to shortstop Elvis Andrus to break a tie with Willie Keeler. Keeler did it for eight consecutive seasons (1894-1901).

2011 — Mariano Rivera earned his 600th save, moving within one of Trevor Hoffman’s major league record, by closing out the New York Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

2013 — Chris Davis hit his major league-leading 50th home run, a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth inning, and Baltimore erased a 3-0 deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3.

2017 — The Cleveland Indians won their 21st straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers, to set a AL winning-streak record and join only two other teams in the past 101 years to win that many consecutive games. The Indians matched the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest streak since 1900.

Sept. 14

1903 — Red Ames’ debut with the New York Giants was a five-inning, 5-0, no-hit victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The game was called in mid-afternoon because of unusual darkness.

1923 — Red Sox first baseman George Burns pulled off an unassisted triple play against the Cleveland Indians.

1947 — Vic Wertz of the Detroit Tigers hit for the cycle in 16-6 win over the Washington Senators.

1951 — Bob Nieman of the St. Louis Browns hit home runs in his first two at-bats in the majors. Both came off Boston Red Sox pitcher Maury McDermott. The Red Sox won 9-6.

1968 — Denny McLain of the Detroit Tigers beat the Oakland A’s 5-4 to become the first pitcher since Dizzy Dean in 1934 to win 30 games.

1986 — Bob Brenly of San Francisco tied a major league record with four errors in one inning, but atoned with two homers, including the game-winner, to give the Giants a 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Brenly, a catcher, was playing third base.

1987 — Ernie Whitt hit three of Toronto’s major league record 10 home runs as the Blue Jays rolled to an 18-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore shortstop Cal Ripken had his consecutive-inning streak stopped at 8,243 when he was replaced at shortstop by Ron Washington in the eighth inning.

1990 — Ken Griffey and his son hit back-to-back homers in the first inning of the Seattle Mariners’ 7-5 loss to the California Angels. The unprecedented father-and-son homers came off Kirk McCaskill.

1994 — The baseball season, already shut down by a monthlong strike, was canceled along with the World Series in a vote by 26 of the 28 teams.

1996 — Mark McGwire became the 13th major leaguer to hit 50 home runs in a season with a homer in a 9-8 loss to Cleveland.

1998 — The Atlanta Braves clinched their seventh straight division crown, winning the NL East with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Among the major pro sports leagues — baseball, NFL, NBA and NHL — only seven franchises have finished first during the regular season at least seven times in a row.

2003 — The Detroit Tigers lost to the Royals 7-2 to become the first team in 34 years to lose 110 games in one season. Detroit (38-110) has the most losses since the Montreal Expos and San Diego Padres went 52-110 in 1969, their first seasons in the major leagues.

2005 — Andruw Jones hit his 50th home run, becoming the first major leaguer to reach that mark since 2002, in Atlanta’s 12-4 loss to Philadelphia.

2008 — Carlos Zambrano pitched the first no-hitter for the Chicago Cubs in 36 years, striking out 10 in a 5-0 win over Houston in a game relocated to Milwaukee because of Hurricane Ike.

2017 — Rhys Hoskins homered again, Freddy Galvis and Jorge Alfaro also went deep in a seven-run second inning, and Philadelphia routed slumping Miami 10-0. Hoskins’ two-run shot gave him 18 home runs in 34 games since his call-up from Triple-A on Aug. 10. The Yankees’ Gary Sanchez previously held the record for fastest to 18 homers. Sanchez needed 45 games.

Today’s birthdays: Gregory Polanco 27; Cody Anderson 28; Francisco Arcia 29.

Sept. 15

1912 — Joe Wood of the Boston Red Sox pitched his 16th consecutive victory to tie Walter Johnson’s record as he beat the St. Louis Browns 2-1.

1938 — Brothers Lloyd and Paul Waner hit back-to-back homers for the Pittsburgh Pirates off Cliff Melton of the New York Giants. This was the only time brothers hit successive home runs in a major league game. It was Lloyd’s last homer.

1946 — The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in five innings when the game was called because of gnats. The insects became such a problem for the players, umpires and fans that the game had to be stopped.

1963 — All three Alou brothers — Felipe, Matty and Jesus — played in the outfield at the same time for the San Francisco Giants in a 13-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1969 — St. Louis left-hander Steve Carlton struck out 19 Mets for a nine-inning game record. New York won the game 4-3 on two, two-run homers by Ron Swoboda.

1971 — Houston pitcher Larry Yount, the older brother of Hall of Famer Robin Yount, was credited with his only major league appearance and didn’t throw a pitch. Yount took the mound in the ninth inning of a 4-2 loss to Atlanta and after a few warmup tosses had to leave with elbow pain. He never appeared in another major league game.

1979 — Bob Watson of the Red Sox became the first player to hit for the cycle in both leagues as he led Boston to a 10-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. He hit for the cycle with the Houston Astros against San Francisco on June 24, 1977.

1990 — Bobby Thigpen pitched one inning and became the first relief pitcher with 50 saves in a season as the Chicago White Sox beat the Red Sox 7-4.

1997 — Ken Griffey Jr. hit his 51st and 52nd homers in Seattle’s win over Toronto to become the sixth major league player to hit 100 or more home runs over two consecutive seasons. Griffey hit 49 homers last season.

1998 — Ken Griffey Jr. hit his AL-leading 52nd homer and drove in five runs to become the fourth-youngest player to reach 1,000 RBIs, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Minnesota Twins 12-7.

2002 — Arizona’s Curt Schilling struck out eight to reach 300 for the season, joining Randy Johnson as the first teammates in baseball history to each strike out 300 in the same season. The Diamondbacks beat Milwaukee 6-5 in 13 innings.

2009 — David Ortiz hit his record-breaking 270th homer as a designated hitter and had an RBI single in Boston’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Frank Thomas had held the mark with 269.

2011 — Pablo Sandoval tripled in the sixth inning to complete the first cycle of his career and San Francisco beat Colorado 8-5.

2017 — The Cleveland had its AL record run stopped at 22 straight games as the Indians were beaten 4-3 by the Kansas City Royals, who became the first team to conquer the defending league champions since Aug. 23.. The Indians came within four of matching the overall record held by the 1916 New York Giants.

Today’s birthdays: Dakota Hudson 24; Wander Suero 27; Gaylord Perry 80.

END ADV

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.