Three or More Homer Games

By The Associated Press

American League

3 — Matt Davidson, Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, March 29

3 — Mookie Betts, Boston at L.A. Angels, April 17

3 — Mookie Betts, Boston vs. Kansas City, May 2

3 — Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland vs. Texas, May 2

3 — Eddie Rosario, Minnesota vs. Cleveland, June 3

3 — Aaron Hicks, N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, July 1

3 — Steve Pearce, Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees, August 2

3 — Ronald Guzman, Texas at N.Y. Yankees, August 10

National League

3 — Christian Villanueva, San Diego vs. Colorado, April 3

3 — A.J. Pollock, Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers, April 30

3 — Wil Myers, San Diego at Arizona, July 7

3 — Matt Carpenter, St. Louis at Chicago, July 20

3 — Trevor Story, Colorado vs. San Francisco, Sept. 5

3 — Yasiel Puig, L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, Sept. 15

