Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 21, Christiansburg 0

Auburn 27, Eastern Montgomery 0

Bell Multicultural, D.C. 14, Falls Church 12

Blacksburg 49, Richlands 17

Broad Run 21, John Champe 13

Broadway 44, William Monroe 6

Brookville 35, Harrisonburg 7

Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 19

Centreville 45, Forest Park 14

Chilhowie 39, George Wythe-Wytheville 0

Clarke County 49, Waynesboro 7

East Rockingham 28, Riverheads 0

Eastern View 45, Brentsville 0

Eastern, D.C. 37, Wakefield 20

Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 15

Franklin County 41, Hidden Valley 7

Galax 42, Rural Retreat 0

Gar-Field 27, Osbourn 6

Giles 12, Narrows 7

Handley 35, Skyline 0

Hayfield 27, Fairfax 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 53, Washington, W.Va. 0

Holston 32, Castlewood 6

Hurley 16, River View, W.Va. 6

James River-Buchanan 39, Covington 28

James Robinson 45, T.C. Williams 12

James Wood 27, Warren County 14

John Battle 28, Lebanon 0

Justice 42, Lee-Springfield 35

Kettle Run 41, Culpeper 0

Liberty-Bealeton 54, Chancellor 31

Lord Botetourt 66, Rockbridge County 6

Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0

Mount Vernon 54, Washington-Lee 10

North Cross 26, Fredericksburg Christian 9

Northside 35, Salem 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52, Twin Springs 24

Pendleton County, W.Va. 32, Bath County 9

Potomac Falls 27, Langley 16

Rustburg 54, Altavista 13

South Lakes 35, Dominion 7

Spotswood 35, Monticello 14

Stone Bridge 49, James Madison 21

Tunstall 49, Chatham 20

Twin Valley 52, Northwood 30

Virginia High 41, Central Wise 27

W.T. Woodson 42, Yorktown 20

West Potomac 35, Chantilly 24

Westfield 31, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 13

William Byrd 41, Martinsville 6

Woodbridge 34, Battlefield 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

