Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Catoctin 28, Oakland Southern 27
Chopticon 33, Thomas Stone 27, OT
Elkton 50, Rising Sun 33
Fort Hill 62, Reginald Lewis 12
Francis Scott Key 27, Patterson Mill 7
Huntingtown 15, Calvert 0
Lackey 49, Great Mills 14
Liberty 38, Williamsport 20
McDonough 20, Leonardtown 14
Mountain Ridge 47, Allegany 24
North Point 34, Patuxent 8
Northern Garrett 32, Clear Spring 6
Quince Orchard 55, Clarksburg 14
Sherwood 30, Albert Einstein 0
St. Charles 12, Westlake 6
Wicomico 38, Col. Richardson 10
Woodlawn 16, New Town 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.