Thursday’s Sports Transactions

September 6, 2018 3:09 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced C Bruce Maxwell cleared waivers and was sent outright to Nashville.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded INF Stephen Perez to the Lancaster (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Maikol Gonzalez. Traded RHPs Geoff Broussard and Travis Ballew to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Traded OFs Zach Nehrir and Angel Reyes to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade. Traded INF Chase Simpson to Cleburne to complete an earlier trade. Traded C John Nester to Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations. Traded LHP Casey Harman to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Chris Okoye and CB Josh Shaw from the reserve/injured list with injury settlements.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE MarQueis Gray on injured reserve. Signed TE Gavin Escobar.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed president of hockey operations John Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen to contract extensions. Promoted Bill Zito to associate general manager and signed him to a contract extension.

HORSE RACING

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF RACING AND HALL OF FAME — Named Cate Johnson as acting director.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INDEPENDENT PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension and fine for the red card issued to Seattle D Chad Marshall for serious foul play in a Sept. 1 match against Sporting Kansas City.

