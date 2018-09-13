Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHP Zach Arneson, RHP Vic Black, RHP Dylan Brammer, LHP Yasmany Hernandez, RHP Vin Mazzaro, RHP Pete Perez, RHP Ricky Schafer, LHP Jose Velez, RHP Matt Vogel, C Andy Mocahbee, C Kevin Torres, INF Rony Cabrera, INF Danny Canela, INF Taylor Oldham, INF Seth Spivey, INF Carlos Truinfel, OF David Harris, OF Jordan Hinshaw, OF Connor Hofmann and OF Nolan Meadows.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHP Max Biedrzycki, RHP Justin Brantley, RHP Nick Kennedy, RHP Thomas Lawrence, RHP Josh McClain, RHP Frank Moscatiello, RHP David Palladino, RHP Chris Pennell, LHP Brad Schaenzer, C Jason Agresti, INF Mikael Mogues, INF Cody Regis, INF JC Rodriguez, OF Kevin Krause, OF Mike Montville and OF Reggie Wilson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Will Holden to the practice squad. Released RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DTs Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald. Placed DT Justin Ellis on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Nashville F Austin Watson for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Tyler Seguin to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Signed D Ben Gleason to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired D Erik Karlsson and F Francis Perron from Ottawa for a 2019 or 2020 first-round draft pick; a 2019 second-round draft pick; F Chris Tierney, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers; D Dylan DeMelo and two conditional draft picks.

COLLEGE

GUILFORD — Named Marty Owens director of cross country and track and field.

HAMILTON — Named Nanyamka Moore women’s assistant basketball coach.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Xaviar Dantzler athletics equipment manager.

