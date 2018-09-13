Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Promoted Brandon Taubman to assistant general manager.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Brett Anderson from the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the extension of the Player Development Contract with Tacoma (PCL) through the 2022 season.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Jake Fisher. Placed RHP Lorenzo Barcelo on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHPs Zach Arneson, Vic Black, Dylan Brammer, Vin Mazzaro, Pete Perez, Ricky Schafer and Matt Vogel; LHPs Yasmany Hernandez and Jose Velez; Cs Andy Mocahbee and Kevin Torres; INFs Rony Cabrera, Danny Canela, Taylor Oldham, Seth Spivey and Carlos Truinfel; OFs David Harris, Jordan Hinshaw, Connor Hofmann and Nolan Meadows.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHPs Max Biedrzycki, Justin Brantley, Nick Kennedy, Thomas Lawrence, Josh McClain, Frank Moscatiello, David Palladino and Chris Pennell; LHP Brad Schaenzer; C Jason Agresti; INFs Mikael Mogues, Cody Regis and JC Rodriguez; OFs Kevin Krause, Mike Montville and Reggie Wilson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Will Holden to the practice squad. Released RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. Waived TE Erik Swoope. Activated DT Jihad Ward from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DTs Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald. Placed DT Justin Ellis on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Nashville F Austin Watson for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Tyler Seguin to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Signed D Ben Gleason to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Robby Fabbri off injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired D Erik Karlsson and F Francis Perron from Ottawa for a 2019 or 2020 first-round draft pick; a 2019 second-round draft pick; F Chris Tierney, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers; D Dylan DeMelo and two conditional draft picks.

SOCCER Major Soccer League

FC DALLAS — Promoted Luiz Muzzi to vice president of soccer operations. Announced the resignation of technical director Fernando Clavijo.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F-M Guillermo Hauche.

COLLEGE

GUILFORD — Named Marty Owens director of cross country and track and field.

HAMILTON — Named Nanyamka Moore women’s assistant basketball coach.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Xaviar Dantzler athletics equipment manager.

