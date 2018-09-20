Listen Live Sports

Thursday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Kevin Babusiak vice president of partnership activation and strategy.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Landon Holifield.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Traded INF Trevor Sealey to Cleburne to complete and earlier trade.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Named Elton Brand general manager.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Jamil Demby to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad. Released of RB Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Montreal F Max Domi for the remainder of the NHL preseason after punching Florida D Aaron Ekblad during a Sept. 19 exhibition game.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Reassigned coach Troy Cordingley to assistant general manager/director of scouting. Named Rich Kilgour and John Tavares head coaches and Rusty Kruger assistant coach.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Promoted Steve Phelps to president, effective Oct. 1.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MIAMI FC — Named Jurgen Mainka chief business officer.

COLLEGE

UCLA — Announced the retirement of women’s gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field after the 2019 spring semester.

