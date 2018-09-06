Tigers 10, White Sox 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 6 2 3 1 0 2 .225 Adduci 1b 6 2 3 1 0 1 .299 Castellanos rf 4 1 3 1 1 1 .292 Martinez dh 4 0 1 2 0 2 .252 1-Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Mahtook lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .222 McCann c 4 1 2 1 1 0 .222 Rodriguez ss 4 1 1 2 1 1 .216 Jones cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .209 Lugo 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .345 Totals 43 10 16 10 4 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Delmonico lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219 Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Castillo c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Narvaez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Palka rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237 Davidson 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .238 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Anderson ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Rondon ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .268 Smith dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .294 Cordell cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 31 2 5 1 3 5

Detroit 100 603 000—10 16 1 Chicago 000 000 200— 2 5 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 6th.

E_Rodriguez (6). LOB_Detroit 10, Chicago 5. 2B_Candelario (26), Adduci (7), Lugo (3). HR_Candelario (17), off Kopech; Mahtook (7), off Kopech; Rodriguez (4), off Kopech; Jones (10), off Kopech. RBIs_Candelario (48), Adduci (16), Castellanos (76), Martinez 2 (51), Mahtook (20), McCann (34), Rodriguez 2 (18), Jones (30), Rondon (11). SB_Rodriguez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Adduci, Mahtook, Jones 2, Lugo); Chicago 1 (Cordell). RISP_Detroit 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Sanchez, Moncada.

DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, Adduci), (Rodriguez, Adduci).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, W, 7-6 5 2 0 0 1 3 67 4.03 Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.70 Stumpf 1 3 2 0 0 0 29 5.51 Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.80 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.62 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kopech, L, 1-1 3 1-3 9 7 7 1 6 82 5.02 Covey 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 25 5.51 Frare 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 22 20.25 Ruiz 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 36 0.00 Minaya 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.93 Vieira 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 9.53

Inherited runners-scored_Covey 1-1, Ruiz 2-1, Minaya 1-0. WP_Kopech, Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:17. A_16,036 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.