Tigers 10, White Sox 2

September 6, 2018 12:47 am
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 6 2 3 1 0 2 .225
Adduci 1b 6 2 3 1 0 1 .299
Castellanos rf 4 1 3 1 1 1 .292
Martinez dh 4 0 1 2 0 2 .252
1-Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Mahtook lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .222
McCann c 4 1 2 1 1 0 .222
Rodriguez ss 4 1 1 2 1 1 .216
Jones cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .209
Lugo 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .345
Totals 43 10 16 10 4 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Delmonico lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219
Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Castillo c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Narvaez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Palka rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237
Davidson 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .238
Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Anderson ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Rondon ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .268
Smith dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .294
Cordell cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 31 2 5 1 3 5
Detroit 100 603 000—10 16 1
Chicago 000 000 200— 2 5 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 6th.

E_Rodriguez (6). LOB_Detroit 10, Chicago 5. 2B_Candelario (26), Adduci (7), Lugo (3). HR_Candelario (17), off Kopech; Mahtook (7), off Kopech; Rodriguez (4), off Kopech; Jones (10), off Kopech. RBIs_Candelario (48), Adduci (16), Castellanos (76), Martinez 2 (51), Mahtook (20), McCann (34), Rodriguez 2 (18), Jones (30), Rondon (11). SB_Rodriguez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Adduci, Mahtook, Jones 2, Lugo); Chicago 1 (Cordell). RISP_Detroit 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Sanchez, Moncada.

DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, Adduci), (Rodriguez, Adduci).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, W, 7-6 5 2 0 0 1 3 67 4.03
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.70
Stumpf 1 3 2 0 0 0 29 5.51
Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.80
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.62
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kopech, L, 1-1 3 1-3 9 7 7 1 6 82 5.02
Covey 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 25 5.51
Frare 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 22 20.25
Ruiz 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 36 0.00
Minaya 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.93
Vieira 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 9.53

Inherited runners-scored_Covey 1-1, Ruiz 2-1, Minaya 1-0. WP_Kopech, Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:17. A_16,036 (40,615).

