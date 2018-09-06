Tigers 10, White Sox 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Adduci 1b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.252
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Mahtook lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|McCann c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.216
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.209
|Lugo 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Totals
|43
|10
|16
|10
|4
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Castillo c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Narvaez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Davidson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Anderson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rondon ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Cordell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Detroit
|100
|603
|000—10
|16
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200—
|2
|5
|0
1-ran for Martinez in the 6th.
E_Rodriguez (6). LOB_Detroit 10, Chicago 5. 2B_Candelario (26), Adduci (7), Lugo (3). HR_Candelario (17), off Kopech; Mahtook (7), off Kopech; Rodriguez (4), off Kopech; Jones (10), off Kopech. RBIs_Candelario (48), Adduci (16), Castellanos (76), Martinez 2 (51), Mahtook (20), McCann (34), Rodriguez 2 (18), Jones (30), Rondon (11). SB_Rodriguez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Adduci, Mahtook, Jones 2, Lugo); Chicago 1 (Cordell). RISP_Detroit 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Sanchez, Moncada.
DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, Adduci), (Rodriguez, Adduci).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, W, 7-6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|67
|4.03
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.70
|Stumpf
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|29
|5.51
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.80
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.62
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|1
|6
|82
|5.02
|Covey
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|5.51
|Frare
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|20.25
|Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|0.00
|Minaya
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.93
|Vieira
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|9.53
Inherited runners-scored_Covey 1-1, Ruiz 2-1, Minaya 1-0. WP_Kopech, Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:17. A_16,036 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.