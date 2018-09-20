Tigers 11, Royals 8

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Dozier 1b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.236
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Bonifacio rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Herrera 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.243
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Totals
|41
|8
|12
|8
|0
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Stewart lf
|4
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|.256
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Adduci 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Rodriguez 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.233
|1-Reyes pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Lugo 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Kozma ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|11
|5
|3
|Kansas City
|320
|200
|001—
|8
|12
|1
|Detroit
|450
|000
|20x—11
|14
|2
1-ran for Greiner in the 7th.
E_Herrera (1), Adduci (7), Rodriguez (10). LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Merrifield (41), Herrera (13), Escobar (22), Martinez 2 (21), Rodriguez (7), Kozma (3). 3B_Castellanos (5). HR_Bonifacio (4), off Boyd; Goodwin (5), off Boyd; Dozier (10), off Reininger; Mondesi (11), off Greene; Stewart (1), off Lopez; Castellanos (22), off Lopez; Stewart (2), off Lopez. RBIs_Mondesi (31), Dozier 2 (32), Bonifacio 3 (23), Goodwin 2 (20), Stewart 6 (7), Castellanos (83), Martinez (54), Greiner 2 (12), Kozma (7). SB_Merrifield (37), Dozier (2). SF_Greiner.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Perez, Herrera, Escobar, Phillips); Detroit 4 (Castellanos 2, Lugo, Kozma). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Adduci, Lugo. GIDP_Lugo.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Herrera, Dozier).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 2-5
|1
|8
|7
|7
|0
|0
|30
|5.03
|Sparkman
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|55
|4.86
|Lively
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|6.49
|Maurer
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|35
|7.71
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.99
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|1
|1-3
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|54
|4.16
|Reininger, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|36
|6.63
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.34
|Alcantara, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.25
|Wilson, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.49
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.13
|Greene
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|5.14
Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd.
Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0. HBP_Greene (Perez). WP_Greene.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:12. A_20,282 (41,297).
