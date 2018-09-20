Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 11, Royals 8

September 20, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield dh 5 2 3 0 0 1 .303
Mondesi ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .290
Dozier 1b 5 2 1 2 0 2 .236
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Bonifacio rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .234
Herrera 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Escobar 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .224
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .243
Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Totals 41 8 12 8 0 9
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .213
Stewart lf 4 2 2 6 1 0 .256
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .299
Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .249
Adduci 1b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .265
Rodriguez 3b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .217
Greiner c 1 0 1 2 2 0 .233
1-Reyes pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .232
McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Lugo 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .194
Kozma ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .189
Totals 37 11 14 11 5 3
Kansas City 320 200 001— 8 12 1
Detroit 450 000 20x—11 14 2

1-ran for Greiner in the 7th.

E_Herrera (1), Adduci (7), Rodriguez (10). LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Merrifield (41), Herrera (13), Escobar (22), Martinez 2 (21), Rodriguez (7), Kozma (3). 3B_Castellanos (5). HR_Bonifacio (4), off Boyd; Goodwin (5), off Boyd; Dozier (10), off Reininger; Mondesi (11), off Greene; Stewart (1), off Lopez; Castellanos (22), off Lopez; Stewart (2), off Lopez. RBIs_Mondesi (31), Dozier 2 (32), Bonifacio 3 (23), Goodwin 2 (20), Stewart 6 (7), Castellanos (83), Martinez (54), Greiner 2 (12), Kozma (7). SB_Merrifield (37), Dozier (2). SF_Greiner.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Perez, Herrera, Escobar, Phillips); Detroit 4 (Castellanos 2, Lugo, Kozma). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 5 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Adduci, Lugo. GIDP_Lugo.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Herrera, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 2-5 1 8 7 7 0 0 30 5.03
Sparkman 4 4 2 2 1 1 55 4.86
Lively 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 6.49
Maurer 1 1 2 0 3 1 35 7.71
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.99
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 1 1-3 6 5 2 0 1 54 4.16
Reininger, W, 1-0 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 36 6.63
Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.34
Alcantara, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.25
Wilson, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.49
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.13
Greene 1 1 1 1 0 1 24 5.14

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0. HBP_Greene (Perez). WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:12. A_20,282 (41,297).

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation