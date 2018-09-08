Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 4, Cardinals 3

September 8, 2018 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .272
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .303
O’Neill rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .278
Garcia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077
DeJong ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228
Munoz 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .281
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Pena c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200
a-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Kelly c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
Totals 31 3 4 3 1 14
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .230
Adduci 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .298
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .293
Martinez dh 2 0 0 1 1 0 .249
Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .236
Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Greiner c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .240
Lugo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Reyes cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .241
Totals 29 4 6 2 8 7
St. Louis 000 000 012—3 4 2
Detroit 200 100 001—4 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Pena in the 8th.

E_Carpenter (14), Wisdom (2). LOB_St. Louis 2, Detroit 10. 2B_Munoz (15). HR_DeJong (17), off Boyd; Ozuna (21), off Greene. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (75), DeJong (52), Candelario (51), Martinez (52). SF_Martinez. S_Adduci.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Bader); Detroit 3 (Adduci 2, Mahtook). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 1; Detroit 0 for 5.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

GIDP_Lugo, Reyes.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, DeJong, Poncedeleon), (Wisdom, Munoz, Carpenter); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Lugo).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 5 4 3 3 4 6 92 2.92
Poncedeleon 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 2.67
Cecil 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 6.59
Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.64
Norris, L, 3-5 1-3 0 1 0 2 0 15 3.58
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 7 2 1 1 1 11 98 4.11
Wilson, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.58
Stumpf, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.29
Greene, W, 4-6, BS, 6-34 1 2 2 2 0 2 23 4.87

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0, Wilson 1-0, Stumpf 1-0. WP_Flaherty 2, Norris.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:56. A_30,268 (41,297).

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise