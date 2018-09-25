Listen Live Sports

Tigers 4, Twins 2

September 25, 2018 11:40 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .226
C.Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .226
1-Reyes pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .228
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301
Goodrum 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Mahtook dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .209
McCann c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .214
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Lugo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Kozma ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Castro ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Totals 35 4 6 4 2 8
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .278
Polanco ss 5 0 2 1 0 3 .282
Cave cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .264
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Austin dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Adrianza 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Astudillo c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Totals 35 2 9 2 3 7
Detroit 000 000 040—4 6 1
Minnesota 100 000 010—2 9 3

1-ran for C.Stewart in the 8th.

E_McCann (5), Forsythe (11), Adrianza (9), Astudillo (3). LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_McCann (16), Polanco (17). RBIs_Castellanos (87), Goodrum (48), McCann 2 (37), Polanco (37), Cave (41). SB_Jones (12), Castro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Mahtook 2, Jones); Minnesota 3 (Austin, Forsythe 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 10; Minnesota 2 for 7.

GIDP_Mauer.

DP_Detroit 1 (Castro, Goodrum); Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Polanco).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 6 6 1 1 1 5 99 5.73
Alcantara, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.17
Jimenez, H, 23 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 30 4.31
Wilson, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.47
Greene, S, 32-38 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.12
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moya 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 4.72
K.Stewart 6 2 0 0 0 5 75 3.68
Hildenberger, L, 4-6, BS, 4-11 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 22 5.25
May 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.42
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.52

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-0, May 2-1. WP_Turnbull, Jimenez.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:12. A_23,849 (38,649).

