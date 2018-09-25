Tigers 4, Twins 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|C.Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|1-Reyes pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Mahtook dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.214
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Lugo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Kozma ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Castro ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.282
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Austin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Astudillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|3
|7
|Detroit
|000
|000
|040—4
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|010—2
|9
|3
1-ran for C.Stewart in the 8th.
E_McCann (5), Forsythe (11), Adrianza (9), Astudillo (3). LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_McCann (16), Polanco (17). RBIs_Castellanos (87), Goodrum (48), McCann 2 (37), Polanco (37), Cave (41). SB_Jones (12), Castro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Mahtook 2, Jones); Minnesota 3 (Austin, Forsythe 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 10; Minnesota 2 for 7.
GIDP_Mauer.
DP_Detroit 1 (Castro, Goodrum); Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Polanco).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|99
|5.73
|Alcantara, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.17
|Jimenez, H, 23
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|4.31
|Wilson, H, 14
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.47
|Greene, S, 32-38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.12
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.72
|K.Stewart
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|75
|3.68
|Hildenberger, L, 4-6, BS, 4-11
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|22
|5.25
|May
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.42
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.52
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-0, May 2-1. WP_Turnbull, Jimenez.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:12. A_23,849 (38,649).
