Tigers 5, Cardinals 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Munoz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Ozuna lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Pena c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|1
|12
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.229
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.292
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mahtook lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Lugo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.313
|Reyes cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|4
|10
|St. Louis
|010
|110
|000—3
|6
|1
|Detroit
|010
|020
|002—5
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
E_Leone (1). LOB_St. Louis 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Wong (16), Rodriguez (5). HR_Ozuna (19), off Norris; Ozuna (20), off Norris; Candelario (18), off Hicks. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (73), Pena (8), Candelario 2 (50), Castellanos 2 (78), Lugo (4). SB_Bader (14), Reyes (9). SF_Pena. S_Wong, Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Martinez, Wisdom); Detroit 4 (Martinez 3, Reyes). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 5; Detroit 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Castellanos, Lugo. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Carpenter).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|95
|2.93
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.26
|Hicks, L, 3-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|3.21
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|90
|5.47
|VerHagen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.86
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.35
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.42
|Greene, W, 3-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.63
VerHagen pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0, Stumpf 1-0. HBP_VerHagen (DeJong). PB_McCann (5).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:51. A_21,268 (41,297).
