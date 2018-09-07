Listen Live Sports

Tigers 5, Cardinals 3

September 7, 2018 10:16 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Munoz rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306
Ozuna lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .279
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
Bader cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .276
Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .246
Pena c 2 0 0 1 0 2 .203
Totals 31 3 6 3 1 12
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 5 2 3 2 0 2 .229
Goodrum 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .292
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Mahtook lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .218
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Lugo 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .313
Reyes cf 3 2 2 0 0 0 .235
Totals 32 5 8 5 4 10
St. Louis 010 110 000—3 6 1
Detroit 010 020 002—5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

E_Leone (1). LOB_St. Louis 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Wong (16), Rodriguez (5). HR_Ozuna (19), off Norris; Ozuna (20), off Norris; Candelario (18), off Hicks. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (73), Pena (8), Candelario 2 (50), Castellanos 2 (78), Lugo (4). SB_Bader (14), Reyes (9). SF_Pena. S_Wong, Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Martinez, Wisdom); Detroit 4 (Martinez 3, Reyes). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 5; Detroit 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, Lugo. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Carpenter).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber 6 6 3 3 3 6 95 2.93
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.26
Hicks, L, 3-4 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 18 3.21
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris 5 4 3 3 1 7 90 5.47
VerHagen 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.86
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.35
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.42
Greene, W, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.63

VerHagen pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0, Stumpf 1-0. HBP_VerHagen (DeJong). PB_McCann (5).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:51. A_21,268 (41,297).

