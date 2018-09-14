Tigers 5, Indians 4

Detroit Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 5 1 2 2 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Christ. lf 4 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 2 0 J.Rmirz 2b 3 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 1 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1 Adduci 1b 3 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 1 Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr 0 1 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 1b 0 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Alonso ph 1 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 2 1 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 D.Lugo 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Cbrra ph-rf 1 0 0 1 Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 R.Davis pr 0 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 4 0 0 1 Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 32 4 6 4

Detroit 100 100 210—5 Cleveland 000 002 002—4

E_Christ.Stewart (1). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Candelario (28), V.Martinez (19), Adduci (8), J.Jones (22), D.Lugo (4). HR_Candelario (19), Encarnacion (31), Donaldson (6). SB_J.Jones (11). SF_M.Cabrera (5). S_Kozma (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Boyd 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 7 VerHagen W,3-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Turnbull H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jimenez H,21 1 0 0 0 0 2 Greene S,29-35 1 3 2 2 0 0 Cleveland Tomlin 4 5 2 2 1 2 Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 1 Olson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Cimber L,3-7 1 2 1 1 0 0 Miller 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 3 Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Boyd (Ramirez), by Boyd (Encarnacion).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, John Tumpane.

Advertisement

T_3:06. A_26,952 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.