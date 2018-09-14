Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 5, Indians 4

September 14, 2018 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 5 1 2 2 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Christ. lf 4 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 2 0 J.Rmirz 2b 3 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 1 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1
Adduci 1b 3 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 1
Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr 0 1 0 0
Ro.Rdrg 1b 0 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Alonso ph 1 1 1 0
J.Jones cf 4 1 2 1 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Cbrra ph-rf 1 0 0 1
Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
R.Davis pr 0 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 4 0 0 1
Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 32 4 6 4
Detroit 100 100 210—5
Cleveland 000 002 002—4

E_Christ.Stewart (1). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Candelario (28), V.Martinez (19), Adduci (8), J.Jones (22), D.Lugo (4). HR_Candelario (19), Encarnacion (31), Donaldson (6). SB_J.Jones (11). SF_M.Cabrera (5). S_Kozma (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 7
VerHagen W,3-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Turnbull H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jimenez H,21 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene S,29-35 1 3 2 2 0 0
Cleveland
Tomlin 4 5 2 2 1 2
Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 1
Olson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber L,3-7 1 2 1 1 0 0
Miller 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 3
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Boyd (Ramirez), by Boyd (Encarnacion).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, John Tumpane.

Advertisement

T_3:06. A_26,952 (35,225).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor speaks with media during port call in Guam

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established