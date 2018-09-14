Tigers 5, Indians 4

|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Christ. lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Rmirz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Encrnco dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Adduci 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mahtook ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdrg 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Guyer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Cbrra ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kozma ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Detroit
|100
|100
|210—5
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|002—4
E_Christ.Stewart (1). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Candelario (28), V.Martinez (19), Adduci (8), J.Jones (22), D.Lugo (4). HR_Candelario (19), Encarnacion (31), Donaldson (6). SB_J.Jones (11). SF_M.Cabrera (5). S_Kozma (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|VerHagen W,3-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turnbull H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez H,21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene S,29-35
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Tomlin
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Olson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber L,3-7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Miller
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Boyd (Ramirez), by Boyd (Encarnacion).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:06. A_26,952 (35,225).
