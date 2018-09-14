Tigers 5, Indians 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .228 Stewart lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .188 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .296 Martinez dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .249 Adduci 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .285 b-Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Rodriguez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Jones cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .209 Lugo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .163 Totals 36 5 11 4 2 7

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .283 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .305 Ramirez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Encarnacion dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .236 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .233 1-Gonzalez pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .280 Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .289 c-Alonso ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .238 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 a-Cabrera ph-rf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .272 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259 2-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Kipnis cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .226 Totals 32 4 6 4 2 10

Detroit 100 100 210—5 11 1 Cleveland 000 002 002—4 6 0

a-lined out for Guyer in the 6th. b-struck out for Adduci in the 7th. c-singled for Diaz in the 9th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Stewart (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Candelario (28), Martinez (19), Adduci (8), Jones (22), Lugo (4). HR_Candelario (19), off Tomlin; Encarnacion (31), off Boyd; Donaldson (6), off Boyd. RBIs_Candelario 2 (53), Martinez (53), Jones (34), Encarnacion (97), Donaldson (17), Kipnis (65), Cabrera (33). SB_Jones (11). SF_Cabrera. S_Kozma.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (McCann, Kozma, Mahtook 2); Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Donaldson, Gomes). RISP_Detroit 3 for 13; Cleveland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lugo, Kipnis. GIDP_Jones.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Ramirez, Diaz).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 7 96 4.08 VerHagen, W, 3-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.70 Turnbull, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Jimenez, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.27 Greene, S, 29-35 1 3 2 2 0 0 17 5.01 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tomlin 4 5 2 2 1 2 62 6.49 Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.23 Olson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 5.79 Cimber, L, 3-7 1 2 1 1 0 0 9 3.61 Miller 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 3.38 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 3 19 4.74 Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.47

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0, Miller 1-1. HBP_Boyd 2 (Ramirez,Encarnacion).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:06. A_26,952 (35,225).

