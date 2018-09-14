Tigers 5, Indians 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Adduci 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|b-Mahtook ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Rodriguez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Lugo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Kozma ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.163
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Ramirez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|1-Gonzalez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|c-Alonso ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Guyer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Cabrera ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|2-Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Kipnis cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|10
|Detroit
|100
|100
|210—5
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|002—4
|6
|0
a-lined out for Guyer in the 6th. b-struck out for Adduci in the 7th. c-singled for Diaz in the 9th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 9th.
E_Stewart (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Candelario (28), Martinez (19), Adduci (8), Jones (22), Lugo (4). HR_Candelario (19), off Tomlin; Encarnacion (31), off Boyd; Donaldson (6), off Boyd. RBIs_Candelario 2 (53), Martinez (53), Jones (34), Encarnacion (97), Donaldson (17), Kipnis (65), Cabrera (33). SB_Jones (11). SF_Cabrera. S_Kozma.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (McCann, Kozma, Mahtook 2); Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Donaldson, Gomes). RISP_Detroit 3 for 13; Cleveland 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Lugo, Kipnis. GIDP_Jones.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Ramirez, Diaz).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|96
|4.08
|VerHagen, W, 3-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.70
|Turnbull, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Jimenez, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.27
|Greene, S, 29-35
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|5.01
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tomlin
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|62
|6.49
|Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.23
|Olson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.79
|Cimber, L, 3-7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.61
|Miller
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.38
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|4.74
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.47
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0, Miller 1-1. HBP_Boyd 2 (Ramirez,Encarnacion).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:06. A_26,952 (35,225).
