Tigers 8, White Sox 3

|Detroit
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Adduci 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rondon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|V.Reyes pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Goodrum ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Narvaez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|LaMarre lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|Detroit
|051
|000
|020—8
|Chicago
|000
|300
|000—3
E_K.Smith (2), Engel (7), Liriano (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Greiner (6), D.Lugo (2), LaMarre (9). HR_Mahtook (6). SB_Goodrum (11), Mahtook (3). SF_Cordell (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Liriano W,4-9
|5
|7
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Baez H,1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Giolito L,10-10
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|4
|2
|3
|Santiago
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Gomez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Burr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Vieira
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Gomez (Jones). WP_Liriano.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:26. A_13,012 (40,615).
