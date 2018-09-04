Tim Cahill to play final game for Australia against Lebanon

SYDNEY (AP) — Tim Cahill will play his 108th — and last — game for Australia in November before ending his international career.

The 38-year-old Cahill, who has scored a record 50 goals for the Socceroos, will be honored by his country at the Nov. 20 friendly against Lebanon at the Olympic Stadium.

“It’s going to be incredibly special to represent my country for the final time,” Cahill said, “and I can’t wait to say thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my career.”

Cahill will be one short of retired goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer’s record of 109 appearances for Australia. The attacker announced his retirement from international soccer after becoming the first Australian to appear at four World Cups when he came off the bench in the final group stage game against Peru in June.

“We feel that there is no better way to honor Tim’s contribution to the game than by giving him the opportunity to hear the roar of the crowd as he plays in his backyard of Sydney one last time,” Football Federation Australia chief executive David Gallop said. “At the same time we feel that Australian football fans also deserve the chance to see Tim play for the Socceroos one final time.”

Cahill is not stopping playing completely, however. He recently signed for Indian club Jamshedpur.

