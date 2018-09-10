Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Timber-Bulls: Minnesota signs Deng for another Thibs reunion

September 10, 2018 4:36 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent forward Luol Deng, the latest former Chicago Bulls player to reunite with coach Tom Thibodeau.

Deng’s one-year deal is for $2.4 million, according to a person with knowledge of the contract speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team does not release terms. Deng will join former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose in Minnesota. They all played for Thibodeau with Chicago, too.

Deng debuted with the Bulls as a 19-year-old in 2004, when the native of South Sudan was the seventh overall pick in the draft out of Duke. Deng played 10 seasons for Chicago, but Minnesota will be his fifth team in six years. He was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sept. 1.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

