The Associated Press
 
Timberwolves’ Justin Patton again has surgery on broken foot

September 18, 2018 4:42 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Justin Patton has had surgery for a broken foot for the second straight year and is out indefinitely.

The team said Tuesday that Patton’s operation on his right foot in New York went as planned.

Patton sustained the same injury, a fractured fifth metatarsal, on his left loot last year after he was drafted 16th overall out of Creighton. He was acquired by the Timberwolves in the draft-night trade with Chicago for Jimmy Butler.

As a result of his surgery, Patton appeared in only one game as a rookie last season. He averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 38 games for Minnesota’s G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng, playing time for Patton was already going to be hard to come by.

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

