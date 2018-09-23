Titans-Jaguars Stats

|Tennessee
|3
|0
|3
|3—9
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|3—6
|First Quarter
Ten_FG Succop 39, 4:59.
Jac_FG Lambo 46, 8:54.
Ten_FG Succop 36, 10:01.
Jac_FG Lambo 38, 10:48.
Ten_FG Succop 28, 4:06.
A_64,015.
___
|Ten
|Jac
|First downs
|15
|12
|Total Net Yards
|233
|232
|Rushes-yards
|35-150
|19-87
|Passing
|83
|145
|Punt Returns
|4-26
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-21-0
|21-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-25
|3-10
|Punts
|6-46.7
|6-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|8-75
|Time of Possession
|32:47
|27:13
___
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 18-57, Mariota 7-51, D.Lewis 9-26, Sharpe 1-16. Jacksonville, Yeldon 7-44, Bortles 5-27, Grant 6-11, Wilds 1-5.
PASSING_Tennessee, Gabbert 1-3-0-8, Mariota 12-18-0-100. Jacksonville, Bortles 21-34-0-155.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Taylor 4-30, D.Lewis 3-14, Cor.Davis 2-34, Stocker 1-11, J.Smith 1-9, Jennings 1-7, Matthews 1-3. Jacksonville, Yeldon 6-46, Cole 5-40, Westbrook 3-31, Seferian-Jenkins 3-18, Moncrief 2-16, Bohanon 1-5, Grant 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 48.
