Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Titans’ Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve

September 10, 2018 2:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker has been placed on injured reserve after the Tennessee Titans’ season opener.

The Titans announced the move Monday before coach Mike Vrabel’s news conference. Tennessee signed tight end MyCole Pruitt off Houston’s practice squad.

Walker was hurt with 3:33 left in the Titans’ 27-20 loss in Miami when Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald tackled him at the end of a 15-yard reception. Walker was carted off after having his right ankle wrapped in an air cast.

No tight end has had more catches than Walker’s 356 receptions between 2013 and 2017. Walker, 34, signed an extension through 2020 in training camp . He was the Pro Bowl MVP in January and has been quarterback Marcus Mariota’s favorite target the past three seasons.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries