The Associated Press
 
Tom Lewis wins Portugal Masters for 2nd time

September 23, 2018 1:26 pm
 
VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Tom Lewis won the Portugal Masters for a second time after shooting a 5-under 66 in Sunday’s final round.

Lewis finished three strokes ahead of fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell (67) and Australia’s Lucas Herbert (71).

Sergio Garcia prepared for the Ryder Cup next weekend with a 65 to finish seven strokes behind Lewis.

Lewis made six birdies along with a single bogey on No. 10 to finish the tournament at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course on 22-under 262.

Herbert led through the first three rounds only to struggle on the final day. He hit a double bogey on the final hole to finish the round on par.

Lewis had trailed Herbert by nine shots after the first round.

“It’s been a rough ride but this week I played hard,” Lewis said. “I obviously got off to a bad start, to finish the way I’ve been finishing has been brilliant.”

Lewis first won the tournament in 2011.

“I think this one means more,” Lewis said, “it means a lot to come and win this again.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

