Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top-seeded Begu knocked out of Tashkent Open

September 25, 2018 9:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Top-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu lost in the first round at the Tashkent Open to Kateryna Kozlova on Tuesday.

Romania’s Begu held serve just three times as she was swept aside 6-3, 6-2 by her Ukrainian opponent, who next plays Fiona Ferro of France.

Another seeded player fell as the Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva dismissed third-seeded Tamara Zidansek 6-1, 6-4 in their first-round match. Seeking her first tour singles title since her comeback, Zvonareva moves on to play qualifier Fanny Stollar.

Second-seeded Vera Lapko had few problems with her first-round opponent Bojana Jovanovski Petrovic, winning 6-1, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Ivana Jorovic.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|4 How to do Business with the U.S....
10|4 CXO Tech Forum: The State of Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday