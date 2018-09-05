Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trump says Nike getting ‘killed’ over Colin Kaepernick deal

September 5, 2018 10:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Nike is getting “killed” over an endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick (KAP’-ur-nihk).

Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday, “Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way?”

Nike this week unveiled the deal with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who’s known for starting protests among NFL players over police brutality and racial inequality. The deal spurred debate among fans, with some urging a boycott of the Beaverton, Oregon-based company.

Some other players say they’re proud of Nike.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly slammed NFL players for kneeling in protest during the national anthem. He says he’ll find it difficult to watch the NFL “until they stand for the FLAG!”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death