Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

September 4, 2018 3:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Phillips from Pawtucket (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of SS Gregorio Petit from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHPs Chase De Jong and John Curtiss from Rochester. Transferred 1B Logan Morrison to the 60-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Murphy Smith outright to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Marcus Stroman from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Yoan Lopez from Jackson (SL). Transferred 3B Jake Lamb to the 60-day DL.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP Rob Zastryzny outright to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tyler Mahle from Louisville (IL). Selected the contracts of C Tim Federowicz and OF Gabriel Guerrero from Louisville. Recalled RHP Keury Mella from Louisville for the purpose of placing him on the 60-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Jake Thompson outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Kevin Plawecki from paternity leave.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Ben Lively for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jerad Eickhoff from the 60-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Tommy Milone from the 10-dahy DL and assigned him outright to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated RHPs Erick Fedde and Joe Ross from the 60-day DL. Recalled OF Victor Robles, INF Adrian Sanchez and RHP Austin Voth from Syracuse. Selected the contract of RHP Kyle McGowin from Syracuse.

        OPM retirement claims backlog hits 4-month low

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded RHP Taylor Grover and OF Rubi Silva to Long Island (Atlantic) for two players to be named.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Released QB John Wolford from the practice squad. Signed QB Davis Webb to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Steve Konowalchuk amateur scout.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed RW David Gust to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of president and CEO Kerry Perry.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Re-signed M/D Graham Zusi, D Matt Besler and Ms Roger Espinoza and Ilie Sanchez to contract extensions.

COLLEGE

WAGNER — Named Shayna Pirreca assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen deployed to evacuation areas as Florence gets closer

Today in History

1862: Union troops discover Confederates' Antietam battle plans