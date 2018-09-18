Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of LHP Justus Sheffield from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Domingo German from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred OF Clint Frazier to the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced a four-year player development contract with Nashville (PCL) through the 2022 season.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Anthony Alford from Buffalo (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced a two-year player development contract with San Antonio (PCL) through the 2020 season.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced a two-year player development contract with Fresno (PCL) through the 2020 season.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Cole Aldrich.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DT Garrison Smith. Signed LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad. Released LB B.J. Bello from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed G Andy Levitre on injured reserve. Signed G Zac Kerin.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Ryan Lewis from the practice squad. Signed CB Michael Hunter and WR Hunter Sharp to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed PK Randy Bullock to a two-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed WR Brice Butler. Released S Tyree Robinson. Released DT Aziz Shittu from the practice squad. Signed DT Adolphus Washington to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived OL Jamil Demby. Released S Marcus Cromartie from reserve-injured.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Isaac Whitney to the practice squad. Released WR Malachi Dupre from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted S Maurice Smith to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed PK Dan Bailey. Waived WR Stacy Coley.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Shilique Calhoun from the practice squad. Waived DT Brian Price.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed CB Kenneth Durden. Promoted RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad. Waived LB Aaron Wallace. Signed DL Darius Kilgo, TE Anthony Firkser and WR Cameron Batson to the practice squad. Released TE Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WRs Breshad Perriman and WR Michael Floyd. Placed RB Rob Kelly on injured reserve. Signed WR Jehu Chesson and OT Chris Durant to the practice squad. Terminated the contracts of DB Jeremy Reaves and WR Teo Redding.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Mitch Hoelscher to Ottawa (OHL); D Xavier Bernard to Drummondville (QMJHL); and F Ryan Schmelzer and D Tariq Hammond to Binghamton (AHL). Released G Colton Phinney from a professional tryout

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Sean Day and Vince Pedrie, Gs Brandon Halverson and Chris Nell, LW Dawson Leedahl and RW Ty Ronning to Hartford (AHL) and D Nico Gross to Oshawa (OHL). Released G Jeremy Brodeur from a professional tryout.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Kale Kessy on one-year contract.

TENNIS

ATP WORLD TOUR — Suspended chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani two tournaments for leaving his seat to talk with Nick Kyrgios during a U.S. Open match.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named John Maloney assistant men’s lacrosse coach and Connor Russell volunteer assistant men’s lacrosse coach.

CONCORDIA (N.Y.) — Named Paige Corkins and Christie Marrone assistant women’s basketball coaches.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Marielle vanGelder senior woman administrator.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named John Altieri assistant wrestling coach.

SAINT JOSEPH (CONN.) — Named Jim Calhoun men’s basketball coach.

