Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Austin Hays from Bowie (EL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of LHP John Means from Norfolk (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Shawn Pender vice president of player development and Eric Lee senior director of player development. Signed a player development contract with Chattanooga (SL) through the 2020 season.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 3B David Wright from the 60-day DL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DE Alec James from the practice squad. Signed DE Ufomba Kamalu to the practice squad.

Advertisement

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released C Austin Davis from the practice squad. Signed G Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured WR Kaelin Clay. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLKevin Pamphile on injured reserve. Released DL Deon Simon and QB Logan Woodside from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with QB Austin Davis. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and G Ian Silberman to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WRs Peter Berryman and Torrance Gibson, DBs Justin Gibbons and Brandyn Thompson and LB Taylor Reed tlo the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Kevin Klima, C Lane Pederson, D Kyle Capobianco and Robbie Russo, RWs Hudson Fasching and Jens Looke and Gs Adin Hill and Hunter Miska to Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Morgan Geekie and Andrew Poturalski, D Dan Renouf and G Callum Booth to Charlotte (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Dylan Sadowy to Toledo (ECHL). Released D Brenden Kotyk and Matt Register, G Pat Nagle and Fs Luke Kirwan, Bryan Moore and Jordan Topping from tryout contracts and assigned them to Toledo.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Jeremy Groleau to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed RW Zeb Knutson.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Named Joel Shinofield managing director of sport development.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Kemar Lawrence to a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Name Karavin Dew and Sean Crowell assistant softball coaches.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Sydnei McCaskill women’s basketball video coordinator.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.