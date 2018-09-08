Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Turnovers help Troy trounce Florida A&M 59-7

September 8, 2018 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kaleb Barker threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, the Troy defense forced turnovers that led to four scores and the Trojans beat Florida A&M 59-7 on Saturday night.

Barker scored on a 1-yard keeper after Shon Spralling blocked a Rattlers’ punt, then hit Damion Willis on a 2-yard TD pass after Rasool Clemons recovered a fumble. Tron Folsom’s interception set up Barker’s 13-yard TD pass to Willis for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Bishop Bonnett scored Florida A&M’s only TD on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, but Troy (1-1) poured it on from there, scoring 21 unanswered second-half points.

Barker was 14-of-23 passing for 140 yards passing, with TD passes to Deondre Douglas and Sidney Davis. Backup Sawyer Smith threw a 16-yard TD pass to Tray Eafford. B.J. Smith scored on a 3-yard run and Folsom returned a third-quarter interception 53 yards for a score.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ryan Stanley was 15 of 27 for 208 yards passing with two interceptions for the Rattlers (1-1).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone