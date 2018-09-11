Twins 10, Yankees 5

|New York
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mauer 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Cave cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|G.Sanch dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Austin dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Au.Rmne c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|9
|New York
|010
|004
|000—
|5
|Minnesota
|003
|160
|00x—10
DP_New York 1, Minnesota 3. LOB_New York 2, Minnesota 9. 2B_J.Polanco (14), Kepler (28). 3B_Gregorius (5). HR_Gregorius (23), Mauer (6). SB_Cave (2). CS_McCutchen (7). SF_G.Sanchez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gray L,10-9
|3
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Loaisiga
|1
|1-3
|4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Kahnle
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tarpley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|Duffey
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stewart W,1-1
|3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|0
|May
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Rogers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hildenberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Stewart (Voit).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:04. A_20,343 (38,649).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.