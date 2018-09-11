Listen Live Sports

Twins 10, Yankees 5

September 11, 2018 11:36 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .250
Hicks cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .246
Andujar 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .299
Stanton lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .265
Gregorius ss 3 2 2 4 1 0 .269
Sanchez dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .187
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Totals 27 5 5 5 5 5
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 4 2 2 4 1 1 .272
Polanco ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .281
Forsythe 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .237
Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .264
Cave cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .260
Austin dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .231
Kepler rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .228
Adrianza 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Astudillo c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .273
Totals 36 10 13 9 7 7
New York 010 004 000— 5 5 0
Minnesota 003 160 00x—10 13 0

LOB_New York 2, Minnesota 9. 2B_Polanco (14), Kepler (28). 3B_Gregorius (5). HR_Gregorius (23), off May; Mauer (6), off Kahnle. RBIs_Gregorius 4 (79), Sanchez (47), Mauer 4 (43), Polanco (30), Cave 2 (33), Kepler (49), Astudillo (8). SB_Cave (2). CS_McCutchen (7). SF_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Forsythe, Kepler 2, Adrianza 2, Astudillo 2). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Minnesota 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Astudillo, Austin. GIDP_Andujar, Sanchez, Romine, Forsythe.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer), (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer), (Forsythe, Polanco, Mauer).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 10-9 3 4 3 2 3 2 63 4.99
Loaisiga 1 1-3 4 6 6 3 3 47 5.06
Kahnle 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2 33 5.89
Tarpley 2 1 0 0 1 0 28 7.36
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffey 2 2 1 1 0 1 29 8.57
Stewart, W, 1-1 3 1-3 2 3 3 5 0 63 5.47
May 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 11 3.93
Rogers 2 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.92
Hildenberger 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.14

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 3-3, May 3-3. HBP_Stewart (Voit). PB_Romine (5).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:04. A_20,343 (38,649).

