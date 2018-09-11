Twins 10, Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Stanton lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Gregorius ss
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.269
|Sanchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.187
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.272
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Cave cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Austin dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Astudillo c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|9
|7
|7
|New York
|010
|004
|000—
|5
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|003
|160
|00x—10
|13
|0
LOB_New York 2, Minnesota 9. 2B_Polanco (14), Kepler (28). 3B_Gregorius (5). HR_Gregorius (23), off May; Mauer (6), off Kahnle. RBIs_Gregorius 4 (79), Sanchez (47), Mauer 4 (43), Polanco (30), Cave 2 (33), Kepler (49), Astudillo (8). SB_Cave (2). CS_McCutchen (7). SF_Sanchez.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Forsythe, Kepler 2, Adrianza 2, Astudillo 2). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Minnesota 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Astudillo, Austin. GIDP_Andujar, Sanchez, Romine, Forsythe.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer), (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer), (Forsythe, Polanco, Mauer).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 10-9
|3
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|63
|4.99
|Loaisiga
|1
|1-3
|4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|47
|5.06
|Kahnle
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|5.89
|Tarpley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|7.36
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffey
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|8.57
|Stewart, W, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|0
|63
|5.47
|May
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|3.93
|Rogers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.92
|Hildenberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.14
Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 3-3, May 3-3. HBP_Stewart (Voit). PB_Romine (5).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:04. A_20,343 (38,649).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.