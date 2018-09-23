Twins 5, Athletics 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.261
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Austin 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Gimenez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.196
|G.Petit 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|0
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Pinder 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Barreto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|b-Lowrie ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Minnesota
|200
|300
|000—5
|9
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000—1
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Pinder in the 7th. b-walked for Barreto in the 9th.
E_Chapman (19), Lucroy (10). LOB_Minnesota 3, Oakland 9. 2B_Adrianza (23), Laureano (11). HR_Cave (12), off Cahill; Olson (28), off Gibson. RBIs_Cave 2 (40), Kepler (53), Adrianza (39), Gimenez (5), Olson (78). CS_Cave (1). SF_Gimenez.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (G.Petit); Oakland 4 (Martini, Laureano, Semien, Lucroy). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 3; Oakland 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Pinder, Lucroy. GIDP_Mauer, Gimenez, Chapman 2.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, G.Petit, Austin), (Adrianza, G.Petit, Austin); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Semien, Olson), (Chapman, Barreto, Olson).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 9-13
|7
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|3
|3
|114
|3.68
|Duffey
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.83
|Moya
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.86
|May, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.52
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, L, 6-4
|3
|1-3
|5
|5
|3
|0
|5
|65
|3.91
|Kelley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.06
|Y.Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.10
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.30
|Hendriks
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.57
|Wendelken
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.71
Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0, Moya 1-0, May 2-0, Kelley 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:02. A_35,754 (46,765).
