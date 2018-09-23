Listen Live Sports

Twins 5, Athletics 1

September 23, 2018 7:21 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Cave cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .261
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Austin 1b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .230
Kepler rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .224
Adrianza 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .256
Gimenez c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .196
G.Petit 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Totals 34 5 9 5 0 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .294
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .270
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Olson 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .246
Laureano cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Pinder 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Barreto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
b-Lowrie ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Totals 33 1 8 1 4 5
Minnesota 200 300 000—5 9 0
Oakland 010 000 000—1 8 2

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 7th. b-walked for Barreto in the 9th.

E_Chapman (19), Lucroy (10). LOB_Minnesota 3, Oakland 9. 2B_Adrianza (23), Laureano (11). HR_Cave (12), off Cahill; Olson (28), off Gibson. RBIs_Cave 2 (40), Kepler (53), Adrianza (39), Gimenez (5), Olson (78). CS_Cave (1). SF_Gimenez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (G.Petit); Oakland 4 (Martini, Laureano, Semien, Lucroy). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 3; Oakland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Lucroy. GIDP_Mauer, Gimenez, Chapman 2.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, G.Petit, Austin), (Adrianza, G.Petit, Austin); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Semien, Olson), (Chapman, Barreto, Olson).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 9-13 7 1-3 7 1 1 3 3 114 3.68
Duffey 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.83
Moya 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 4.86
May, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.52
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, L, 6-4 3 1-3 5 5 3 0 5 65 3.91
Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.06
Y.Petit 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.10
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.30
Hendriks 2 2 0 0 0 1 22 4.57
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.71

Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0, Moya 1-0, May 2-0, Kelley 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:02. A_35,754 (46,765).

