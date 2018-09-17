Twins 6, Tigers 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Field lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Grossman dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Forsythe 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Astudillo c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|C.Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|1-Jones pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Adduci 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Lugo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|0
|4
|7
|Minnesota
|100
|400
|001—6
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
E_Rosario (9). LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Grossman 2 (26), Castellanos (41). HR_Rosario (24), off Zimmermann; Polanco (6), off Wilson. RBIs_Mauer (45), Polanco (33), Rosario (77), Cave (37), Adrianza (36), Astudillo (11). CS_Polanco (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Rosario, Cave, Astudillo); Detroit 2 (Adduci, Lugo). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Detroit 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Astudillo. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Mauer, Polanco).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.73
|K.Stewart, W, 2-1
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|86
|4.40
|Duffey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|8.18
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.98
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 7-8
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|78
|4.41
|Reininger
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|6.48
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.09
|VerHagen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.61
|Wilson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0. HBP_Zimmermann (Polanco). WP_Duffey.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:54. A_19,004 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.