Twins 6, Tigers 1

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .274 Polanco ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .289 Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .288 Field lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Grossman dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Cave cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263 Forsythe 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .241 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Adrianza 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244 Astudillo c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .305 Totals 35 6 9 6 3 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 C.Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Castellanos rf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .296 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .247 1-Jones pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Lugo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Totals 31 1 5 0 4 7

Minnesota 100 400 001—6 9 1 Detroit 000 100 000—1 5 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Rosario (9). LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Grossman 2 (26), Castellanos (41). HR_Rosario (24), off Zimmermann; Polanco (6), off Wilson. RBIs_Mauer (45), Polanco (33), Rosario (77), Cave (37), Adrianza (36), Astudillo (11). CS_Polanco (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Rosario, Cave, Astudillo); Detroit 2 (Adduci, Lugo). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Detroit 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Astudillo. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Mauer, Polanco).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moya 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.73 K.Stewart, W, 2-1 6 3 1 0 3 5 86 4.40 Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 8.18 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.98 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 7-8 3 2-3 7 5 5 2 2 78 4.41 Reininger 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 35 6.48 Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.09 VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.61 Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0. HBP_Zimmermann (Polanco). WP_Duffey.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:54. A_19,004 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.