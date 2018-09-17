Listen Live Sports

Twins 6, Tigers 1

September 17, 2018 10:19 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Polanco ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .289
Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .288
Field lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Grossman dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Cave cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263
Forsythe 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .241
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Adrianza 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244
Astudillo c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .305
Totals 35 6 9 6 3 5
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
C.Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Castellanos rf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .296
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .247
1-Jones pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .218
Lugo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Totals 31 1 5 0 4 7
Minnesota 100 400 001—6 9 1
Detroit 000 100 000—1 5 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Rosario (9). LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Grossman 2 (26), Castellanos (41). HR_Rosario (24), off Zimmermann; Polanco (6), off Wilson. RBIs_Mauer (45), Polanco (33), Rosario (77), Cave (37), Adrianza (36), Astudillo (11). CS_Polanco (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Rosario, Cave, Astudillo); Detroit 2 (Adduci, Lugo). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Astudillo. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Mauer, Polanco).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moya 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.73
K.Stewart, W, 2-1 6 3 1 0 3 5 86 4.40
Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 8.18
May 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.98
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 7-8 3 2-3 7 5 5 2 2 78 4.41
Reininger 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 35 6.48
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.09
VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.61
Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0. HBP_Zimmermann (Polanco). WP_Duffey.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:54. A_19,004 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

