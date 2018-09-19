Listen Live Sports

Twins 8, Tigers 2

September 19, 2018 4:09 pm
 
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frsythe dh 5 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0
J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 Christ. lf 2 1 0 0
Cave cf 5 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 4 0 2 1
Grssman lf 5 2 3 0 Mahtook rf 3 0 0 1
Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 4 0 0 0
Austin 1b 3 2 2 2 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Adranza 3b 4 3 3 1 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0
Astdllo c 4 0 2 3 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0
G.Petit 2b 4 0 0 1 Kozma ss 3 1 1 0
Totals 37 8 11 7 Totals 28 2 4 2
Minnesota 040 200 020—8
Detroit 000 000 002—2

E_Mahtook (3). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Forsythe (16), Adrianza 2 (19), Astudillo (1), Castellanos (42). SF_Austin (3), Mahtook (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Moya 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gonsalves W,1-2 6 1 0 0 1 4
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1
Busenitz 1 2 2 2 1 1
Detroit
Turnbull L,0-1 4 6 6 6 1 2
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hall 2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Hardy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Moya (Stewart). WP_Hall.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:47. A_19,296 (41,297).

