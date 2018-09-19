Twins 8, Tigers 2

|Minnesota
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frsythe dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Christ. lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cave cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Grssman lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Mahtook rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdrg 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Austin 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|D.Lugo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Petit 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Kozma ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|7
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Minnesota
|040
|200
|020—8
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
E_Mahtook (3). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Forsythe (16), Adrianza 2 (19), Astudillo (1), Castellanos (42). SF_Austin (3), Mahtook (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Moya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gonsalves W,1-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Busenitz
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Detroit
|Turnbull L,0-1
|4
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hardy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Moya (Stewart). WP_Hall.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:47. A_19,296 (41,297).
