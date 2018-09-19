Twins 8, Tigers 2

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Frsythe dh 5 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 Christ. lf 2 1 0 0 Cave cf 5 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 4 0 2 1 Grssman lf 5 2 3 0 Mahtook rf 3 0 0 1 Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 4 0 0 0 Austin 1b 3 2 2 2 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 4 3 3 1 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0 Astdllo c 4 0 2 3 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 G.Petit 2b 4 0 0 1 Kozma ss 3 1 1 0 Totals 37 8 11 7 Totals 28 2 4 2

Minnesota 040 200 020—8 Detroit 000 000 002—2

E_Mahtook (3). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Forsythe (16), Adrianza 2 (19), Astudillo (1), Castellanos (42). SF_Austin (3), Mahtook (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Moya 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gonsalves W,1-2 6 1 0 0 1 4 Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1 Busenitz 1 2 2 2 1 1 Detroit Turnbull L,0-1 4 6 6 6 1 2 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hall 2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 Hardy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Moya (Stewart). WP_Hall.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:47. A_19,296 (41,297).

