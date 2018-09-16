Listen Live Sports

Twins 9, Royals 6

September 16, 2018 5:56 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Polanco ss 5 1 4 2 0 0 .285
Rosario dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288
a-Cave ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Grossman lf 3 0 1 1 2 1 .268
Forsythe 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .240
Kepler cf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .228
Adrianza 3b-1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .243
Austin 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .223
Petit 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Field rf 5 2 4 2 0 1 .212
Gimenez c 5 1 2 0 0 0 .182
Totals 42 9 18 8 3 8
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .302
Mondesi ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .291
Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242
O’Hearn 1b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .270
Herrera rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230
Goodwin cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .240
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Phillips dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Viloria c 3 2 2 0 0 0 .273
Totals 38 6 13 6 0 9
Minnesota 011 302 002—9 18 0
Kansas City 200 120 001—6 13 1

a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.

E_O’Hearn (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Adrianza (17), Field (10), O’Hearn 2 (7), Herrera (12), Viloria (2). HR_Kepler (19), off Junis; Austin (16), off Junis; Field (7), off Junis; Polanco (5), off Vasto; Mondesi (9), off Gibson. RBIs_Polanco 2 (32), Grossman (42), Kepler (52), Adrianza (35), Austin (35), Field 2 (17), Merrifield (57), Mondesi 2 (29), O’Hearn (25), Herrera (19), Goodwin (18). SB_Mondesi (25). CS_Polanco (4), Mondesi (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Rosario, Kepler 2, Adrianza, Gimenez); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Gordon, Goodwin). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 12; Kansas City 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Herrera. GIDP_Gallagher.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Austin).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 8-13 6 2-3 11 5 5 0 6 94 3.78
Rogers, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.80
Hildenberger 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 4.76
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis 3 8 4 4 1 3 82 4.42
Flynn 2 4 1 1 0 0 36 4.06
Vasto, L, 0-1 2-3 3 2 1 0 1 20 8.31
McCarthy 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.18
Maurer 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 7.94
Peralta 1 2 2 2 1 1 22 4.13

Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, McCarthy 2-1. WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Ben May.

T_3:24. A_20,286 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

