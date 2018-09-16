Twins 9, Royals 6

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Rosario dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|a-Cave ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.268
|Forsythe 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Kepler cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Adrianza 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Austin 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Petit 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Field rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Gimenez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|42
|9
|18
|8
|3
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Herrera rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Phillips dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Viloria c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|0
|9
|Minnesota
|011
|302
|002—9
|18
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|120
|001—6
|13
|1
a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.
E_O’Hearn (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Adrianza (17), Field (10), O’Hearn 2 (7), Herrera (12), Viloria (2). HR_Kepler (19), off Junis; Austin (16), off Junis; Field (7), off Junis; Polanco (5), off Vasto; Mondesi (9), off Gibson. RBIs_Polanco 2 (32), Grossman (42), Kepler (52), Adrianza (35), Austin (35), Field 2 (17), Merrifield (57), Mondesi 2 (29), O’Hearn (25), Herrera (19), Goodwin (18). SB_Mondesi (25). CS_Polanco (4), Mondesi (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Rosario, Kepler 2, Adrianza, Gimenez); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Gordon, Goodwin). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 12; Kansas City 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Herrera. GIDP_Gallagher.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Austin).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 8-13
|6
|2-3
|11
|5
|5
|0
|6
|94
|3.78
|Rogers, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.80
|Hildenberger
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.76
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|82
|4.42
|Flynn
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|36
|4.06
|Vasto, L, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|20
|8.31
|McCarthy
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.18
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|7.94
|Peralta
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.13
Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, McCarthy 2-1. WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Ben May.
T_3:24. A_20,286 (37,903).
