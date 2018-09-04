Listen Live Sports

Twins DH Sano carted off with bruised left leg

September 4, 2018 10:52 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano was carted off the field in the second inning against Houston on Tuesday night after injuring his surgically repaired left leg sliding into second base.

The team says X-rays are negative and he’s listed as day-to-day with a bruise on his lower left leg.

Sano had a rod inserted in his left leg in November. The procedure helped him deal with a stress reaction in his shin that came after he fouled a ball off the bone last August.

Sano remained on the ground for several minutes after his slide while a team trainer tended to him. He did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto the cart and taken off the field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

