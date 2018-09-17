Twins’ Eddie Rosario aggravates quad injury

DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota left fielder Eddie Rosario left Monday night’s game at Detroit after aggravating a right quad injury.

Rosario fell while fielding Jim Adduci’s single to left in the bottom of the fourth, and he stayed on the ground. He attempted to flip the ball to center fielder Jake Cave, but that effort was a bit off target, and it took a moment for Cave to retrieve the ball and throw it back toward the infield. A run scored on the play, and Adduci ended up on third.

Rosario was charged with an error. He remained down for a bit but was eventually able to walk toward the dugout under his own power.

Rosario hit his 24th home run of the season in the first inning.

