U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Norwood Hills CC St. Louis Yardage: 6,005; Par: 72 Round of 32

Shannon Johnson, Norton, Mass., def. Ellen Port, St. Louis, 2 and 1

Jordan Craig-Nyiri, Connellsville, Pa., def. Lea Venable, Greenville, S.C., 3 and 2

Clare Connolly, Chevy Chase, Md., def. Margaret Starosto, Woodstock, Ga., 5 and 4

Courtney McKim, Raleigh, N.C., def. Giuliana Colavito, Italy, 3 and 2

Advertisement

Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va., def. Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas, 4 and 3

Heather Wall, Sunrise, Fla., def. Julie Streng, Greensboro, N.C., 1 up

Kayla Eckelkamp, Washington, Mo., def. Caroline Ellington, Raleigh, N.C., 19 holes

Michelle Butler, Columbia, Mo., def. Ana Alicia Malagon, Mexico, 2 and 1

Julia Hodgson, Canada, def. Janet Moore, Centennial, Colo., 1 up

Tara Joy-Connelly, North Palm Beach, Fla., def. Judith Kyrinis, Canada, 22 holes

Gretchen Johnson, Portland, Ore., def. Sarah Davison, Choudrant, La., 6 and 5

Marissa Mar, San Francisco, def. Kim Benedict, Bonita Springs, Fla., 5 and 4

Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., def. Arielle Swan, Seaside, Calif., 3 and 2

Corey Weworski, Carlsbad, Calif., def. Ashley Freeman, Houston, 2 and 1

Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis, def. Jen Holland, Guilford, Conn., 2 and 1

Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City, def. Lauren Judson, Atlanta, 4 and 2

Round of 16

Shannon Johnson, Norton, Mass., def. Jordan Craig-Nyiri, Connellsville, Pa., 6 and 5.

Clare Connolly, Chevy Chase, Md., def. Courtney McKim, Raleigh, N.C., 19 holes.

Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va., def. Heather Wall, Sunrise, Fla., 4 and 3.

Michelle Butler, Columbia, Mo., def. Kayla Eckelkamp, Washington, Mo., 4 and 3.

Julia Hodgson, Canada, def. Tara Joy-Connelly, North Palm Beach, Fla., 19 holes.

Gretchen Johnson, Portland, Ore., def. Marissa Mar, San Francisco, 1 up.

Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., def. Corey Weworski, Carlsbad, Calif., 1 up.

Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City, def. Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis, 19 holes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.