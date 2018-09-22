Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
UC Davis welcomes Idaho’s return to the Big Sky, 44-21

September 22, 2018 11:53 pm
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Jake Maier passed for three touchdowns and UC Davis raced out to an early lead, defeating Idaho 44-21 in a Big Sky Conference opener Saturday night.

Maier completed 25 of 37 passes for 256 yards, with touchdown tosses to Keelan Doss, Ulonzo Gilliam and Darius Livingston for 20, 34 and 16 yards, respectively.

The touchdown throw to Doss came on the 11th play of the game-opening drive. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0), ranked 21st in an FCS poll, ended the first quarter on Tehran Thomas’ run from the 4, capping a 12-play, 84-yard drive after Idaho lost the ball on downs. The Vandals tried to convert on fourth-and-3 but Colton Richardson was sacked by Montell Bland for a loss of 14 yards.

Idaho (11-2, 0-1), back in the Big Sky after 23 years away, scored twice in the fourth quarter, Mason Petrino throwing touchdown passes of 46 yards to Jeff Cotton and 29 to Roshaun Johnson, his first career TD. Petrino threw for 284 yards and three TDS, both career bests.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

