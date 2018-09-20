Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA to judge Cristiano Ronaldo red-card case next week

September 20, 2018 7:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo should learn next Thursday if he is banned from playing at former club Manchester United in the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case of Ronaldo’s first Champions League red card on Sept. 27.

Ronaldo tangled with Valencia’s Jeison Murillo, appearing to tug at the defender’s hair, in the first half of Juventus’ 2-0 win on Wednesday.

The UEFA panel studies all red-card cases and has the power to extend the mandatory one-game ban.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ronaldo will miss a home game against Young Boys on Oct. 2.

The subsequent game for Juventus is on Oct. 23 at Old Trafford, where Ronaldo played for six years. He won the first of his five Champions League titles while with United in 2008.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation