The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
UNC Wilmington opening practice at UNC due to Florence

September 22, 2018 12:31 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — UNC Wilmington will open its preseason basketball practices at North Carolina due to lingering effects of Hurricane Florence.

The school announced the move for both the men’s and women’s teams on Saturday. The Seahawks men’s program will have a brief workout Monday in Chapel Hill before holding the first official practice Tuesday in the practice gym at the Smith Center.

The men’s program is coached by C.B. McGrath, who was an assistant under Tar Heels coach Roy Williams for 14 seasons before taking over before last season.

The women’s program will work out at Carmichael Arena.

UNC Wilmington’s campus has been closed since the storm brought heavy rain to the region. The school is scheduled to resume classes Oct. 1.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

