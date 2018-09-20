Union-Sounders, Sums

Philadelphia 0 1—1 Seattle 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Philadelphia, Picault, 8, 90th minute.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Jones, 52nd; Elliott, 78th; Medunjanin, 90th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking; Jeremy Hanson; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_39,536.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis (Fabinho, 59th), Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Alejandro Bedoya, Derrick Jones, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault; Cory Burke (Jay Simpson, 88th), C.J. Sapong (Fabian Herbers, 82nd).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall (Roman Torres, 46th), Brad Smith; Osvaldo Alonso, Victor Rodriguez (Harry Shipp, 75th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz (Will Bruin, 34th).

