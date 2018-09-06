Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

September 6, 2018 12:49 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 18 3 6 60 55 26
Louisville 13 5 8 47 52 32
Pittsburgh 12 4 10 46 32 16
Indy 12 7 9 45 40 33
Charleston 11 4 12 45 38 28
Bethlehem Steel 12 11 6 42 49 36
New York Red Bulls II 10 8 10 40 59 51
Nashville 10 8 8 38 26 19
Ottawa 10 13 5 35 24 34
North Carolina 9 10 7 34 42 37
Penn 8 9 8 32 32 32
Charlotte 8 11 8 32 33 46
Tampa Bay 8 11 7 31 36 36
Richmond 6 17 4 22 24 60
Atlanta 2 4 13 8 20 26 53
Toronto II 3 19 3 12 28 55
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Real Monarchs 17 8 2 53 47 30
Phoenix 16 6 5 53 54 28
Orange County 15 7 6 51 53 29
Sacramento 13 7 7 46 33 29
Portland II 14 11 3 45 49 43
Swope Park Rangers 12 9 7 43 39 44
Reno 11 6 9 42 41 33
San Antonio 11 9 7 40 34 37
Saint Louis 10 8 9 39 35 32
OKC Energy 10 13 5 35 36 40
Fresno 8 9 11 35 38 31
Colorado Springs 10 15 4 34 30 31
LA Galaxy II 8 13 6 30 47 52
Las Vegas 7 13 6 27 36 55
Rio Grande Valley 4 11 12 24 25 33
Seattle II 5 16 5 20 30 54
Tulsa 2 13 11 17 30 58

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 5

Indy 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Tulsa 4, Seattle II 4, tie

Phoenix 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Thursday, September 6

Ottawa at Toronto II, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 7

Bethlehem Steel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 8

Nashville at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Penn, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Rio Grande Valley, 9:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Seattle II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 9

Fresno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Portland II, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 12

Saint Louis at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.

Indy at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 13

Toronto II at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 14

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 15

Charlotte at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Reno, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 16

Toronto II at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Penn, 6 p.m.

Orange County at Fresno, 9 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

