United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|18
|3
|6
|60
|55
|26
|Pittsburgh
|13
|4
|10
|49
|36
|17
|Charleston
|12
|4
|12
|48
|39
|28
|Louisville
|13
|5
|8
|47
|52
|32
|Indy
|12
|7
|9
|45
|40
|33
|Bethlehem Steel
|12
|12
|6
|42
|50
|40
|New York Red Bulls II
|10
|8
|10
|40
|59
|51
|Nashville
|10
|8
|9
|39
|29
|22
|Ottawa
|11
|13
|5
|38
|28
|37
|North Carolina
|9
|10
|8
|35
|45
|40
|Charlotte
|9
|11
|8
|35
|35
|47
|Penn
|8
|10
|8
|32
|33
|34
|Tampa Bay
|8
|12
|7
|31
|36
|37
|Atlanta 2
|5
|13
|8
|23
|28
|54
|Richmond
|6
|18
|4
|22
|25
|62
|Toronto II
|3
|20
|3
|12
|31
|59
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orange County
|16
|7
|6
|54
|56
|31
|Real Monarchs
|17
|9
|2
|53
|48
|32
|Phoenix
|16
|7
|5
|53
|56
|31
|Sacramento
|13
|7
|7
|46
|33
|29
|Portland II
|14
|11
|3
|45
|49
|43
|San Antonio
|12
|9
|7
|43
|37
|39
|Swope Park Rangers
|12
|9
|7
|43
|39
|44
|Reno
|11
|7
|9
|42
|41
|34
|Saint Louis
|11
|8
|9
|42
|36
|32
|OKC Energy
|10
|14
|5
|35
|38
|43
|Fresno
|8
|9
|11
|35
|38
|31
|Colorado Springs
|10
|15
|4
|34
|30
|31
|LA Galaxy II
|8
|13
|6
|30
|47
|52
|Las Vegas
|7
|13
|6
|27
|36
|55
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|11
|12
|27
|27
|34
|Seattle II
|5
|16
|5
|20
|30
|54
|Tulsa
|2
|13
|11
|17
|30
|58
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Indy 3, New York Red Bulls II 0
Tulsa 4, Seattle II 4, tie
Phoenix 1, Rio Grande Valley 0
Ottawa 4, Toronto II 3
Pittsburgh 4, Bethlehem Steel 1
Nashville 3, North Carolina 3, tie
Atlanta 2 2, Penn 1
Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Charlotte 2, Richmond 1
Cincinnati 1, Louisville 0
Saint Louis 1, Reno 0
San Antonio 3, Phoenix 2
Rio Grande Valley 2, Real Monarchs 1
Orange County 3, OKC Energy 2
Seattle II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Fresno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Portland II, 5 p.m.
Saint Louis at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.
Indy at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto II at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Reno, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle II, 10 p.m.
Toronto II at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Penn, 6 p.m.
Orange County at Fresno, 9 p.m.
Portland II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
