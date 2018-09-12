Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

September 12, 2018 10:06 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 19 3 6 63 56 26
Pittsburgh 13 4 10 49 36 17
Charleston 12 4 12 48 39 28
Louisville 13 6 8 47 52 33
Indy 12 7 9 45 40 33
Bethlehem Steel 12 12 6 42 50 40
New York Red Bulls II 10 8 10 40 59 51
Nashville 10 8 9 39 29 22
Ottawa 11 13 5 38 28 37
North Carolina 9 10 8 35 45 40
Charlotte 9 11 8 35 35 47
Penn 8 10 8 32 33 34
Tampa Bay 8 12 7 31 36 37
Atlanta 2 5 13 8 23 28 54
Richmond 6 18 4 22 25 62
Toronto II 3 20 3 12 31 59
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 16 7 6 54 56 31
Real Monarchs 17 9 2 53 48 32
Phoenix 16 7 5 53 56 31
Sacramento 14 7 7 49 36 29
Portland II 15 11 3 48 53 43
Swope Park Rangers 13 9 7 46 40 44
San Antonio 12 9 7 43 37 39
Reno 11 7 9 42 41 34
Saint Louis 11 8 9 42 36 32
OKC Energy 10 14 5 35 38 43
Fresno 8 10 11 35 38 32
Colorado Springs 10 15 4 34 30 31
LA Galaxy II 9 13 6 33 49 53
Las Vegas 7 14 6 27 37 57
Rio Grande Valley 5 11 12 27 27 34
Seattle II 5 17 5 20 30 57
Tulsa 2 14 11 17 30 62

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 5

Indy 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Tulsa 4, Seattle II 4, tie

Phoenix 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Thursday, September 6

Ottawa 4, Toronto II 3

Friday, September 7

Pittsburgh 4, Bethlehem Steel 1

Saturday, September 8

Nashville 3, North Carolina 3, tie

Atlanta 2 2, Penn 1

Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Charlotte 2, Richmond 1

Cincinnati 1, Louisville 0

Saint Louis 1, Reno 0

San Antonio 3, Phoenix 2

Rio Grande Valley 2, Real Monarchs 1

Orange County 3, OKC Energy 2

Sacramento 3, Seattle II 0

LA Galaxy II 2, Las Vegas 1

Sunday, September 9

Portland II 4, Tulsa 0

Swope Park Rangers 1, Fresno 0

Wednesday, September 12

Indy at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

OKC Energy at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 13

Toronto II at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 15

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Charleston, ppd.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Reno, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 16

Toronto II at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Penn, 6 p.m.

Orange County at Fresno, 9 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

