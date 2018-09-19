Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

September 19, 2018 9:09 pm
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 20 3 6 66 60 29
Louisville 14 6 9 51 57 35
Pittsburgh 13 4 11 50 38 19
Charleston 12 4 13 49 40 29
Indy 12 8 9 45 40 34
Bethlehem Steel 12 12 6 42 50 40
Ottawa 12 13 5 41 30 37
New York Red Bulls II 10 8 11 41 62 54
Nashville 10 9 9 39 30 24
North Carolina 10 10 8 38 46 40
Tampa Bay 10 12 7 37 39 38
Charlotte 9 11 9 36 36 48
Penn 9 12 8 35 34 38
Atlanta 2 5 14 8 23 28 55
Richmond 6 19 4 22 25 64
Toronto II 3 21 4 13 37 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 17 7 6 57 57 31
Phoenix 17 7 5 56 57 31
Real Monarchs 17 9 3 54 49 33
Portland II 16 11 3 51 55 44
Sacramento 14 7 7 49 36 29
Swope Park Rangers 13 10 7 46 43 48
Saint Louis 12 8 10 46 41 36
Reno 12 7 9 45 42 34
San Antonio 12 10 7 43 38 41
OKC Energy 11 14 5 38 41 44
Colorado Springs 10 15 5 35 31 32
Fresno 8 11 11 35 38 33
LA Galaxy II 9 15 6 33 50 57
Rio Grande Valley 5 11 13 28 28 35
Las Vegas 7 15 6 27 38 59
Seattle II 5 18 5 20 30 58
Tulsa 3 14 11 20 32 63

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 12

Penn 1, Indy 0

Saint Louis 1, Real Monarchs 1, tie

OKC Energy 3, LA Galaxy II 1

Thursday, September 13

Toronto II 3, New York Red Bulls II 3, tie

Saturday, September 15

Saint Louis 4, Swope Park Rangers 3

Charlotte at Charleston, ppd.

Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie

Ottawa 2, Richmond 0

Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 2 0

Rio Grande Valley 1, Colorado Springs 1, tie

Tulsa 2, San Antonio 1

Phoenix 1, Seattle II 0

Reno 1, LA Galaxy II 0

Sunday, September 16

Cincinnati 4, Toronto II 3

North Carolina 1, Penn 0

Orange County 1, Fresno 0

Portland II 2, Las Vegas 1

Tuesday, September 18

Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1

Wednesday, September 19

Louisville 3, Penn 0

Charlotte 1, Charleston 1, tie

Sacramento at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Friday, September 21

North Carolina at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 22

Toronto II at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Penn, 7 p.m.

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Sacramento at OKC Energy, 7 p.m.

